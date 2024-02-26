Maratha quota stir: Manoj Jarange withdraws 17-day-old fast

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange announced on Monday that he is withdrawing his 17-day fast undertaken over the quota issue, news agency PTI reported on Monday.

Speaking in Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district earlier on Sunday, Jarange alleged that Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis was "trying to kill" him. Jarange also declared his intention to march to Mumbai and protest outside Fadnavis' residence.

Jarange further demanded that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde "not heed" Fadnavis and clarify why the notification on 'blood relatives’ of Kunbi Marathas was not being implemented. These remarks were made late Sunday night after CM Shinde stated that the activist should not test the patience of his government.

During a one-day special session last Tuesday, the Maharashtra legislature unanimously passed a bill providing 10 per cent reservation for the Marathas in education and government jobs under a separate category.

However, Jarange has remained steadfast in his demand for quota for the community under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category and for converting the notification on ‘blood relatives’ of Kunbi Marathas into law.