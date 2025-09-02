<p>Mumbai: Asserting that Marathas and Kunbis are the same, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manoj-jarange">Manoj Jarange-Patil</a>, currently into the fifth day of his hunger strike, said that he will not leave Mumbai without taking reservations.</p><p>"Come what may...I am not leaving Azad Maidan," he said, adding: "Even if my health worsens, even if I die, it is okay...but be peaceful...I am not leaving Mumbai".</p><p>"Implement what is there in Hyderabad and Satara Sansthan gazetteers," he said.</p>.Jarange-Patil’s health raises alarm as Maratha quota protest enters fifth day.<p>According to Jarange-Patil, so far 58 lakh records of Kunbi-Maratha and Maratha-Kunbi have been found.</p><p>He also asked the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> government and Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> not to test the patience of the community.</p><p>"Please help the people people...they will never forget it," he said. </p><p>He also expressed hope that the Bombay High Court will render justice. "I am sure....nyay devta will hear us," he said.</p><p>He also asked his supporters to park vehicles at designated places. </p><p>"Travel by trains and buses and protest only in Azad Maidan," he added.</p><p>He said that from the beginning he has maintained that the protestors are open to talks. "We are ready for talks," he said.</p>