Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Marathas and Kunbis are the same: Jarange-Patil

He also asked the Maharashtra government and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis not to test the patience of the community.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 05:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 September 2025, 05:53 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraManoj Jarange

Follow us on :

Follow Us