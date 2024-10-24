Minor boy beaten up by attendant in Thane school

<p>Thane: A video has surfaced on social media showing a three-year-old boy being beaten up allegedly by a woman attendant at a play school in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thane">Thane</a> city of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>.</p>.<p>The child's parents have given a formal complaint to the Kapurbawdi police in connection with the incident which took place last week, officials said on Thursday, adding no FIR has been registered so far.</p>.Chaat vendor beaten to death allegedly by drinking buddy in Bengaluru.<p>The child was traumatised as has not returned to the school, as per sources.</p>.<p>The video showed the attendant taking the child to a corner in the class and beating him up.</p>.<p>The reason for the incident was not yet known.</p>.<p>An official at the Kapurbawdi police station said they will look into the complaint.</p>