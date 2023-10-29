MLAs disqualification row: Ahead of hearing in SC, Maharashtra Speaker Narwekar heads to Delhi

Asked about it, Narwekar said, “I will take legal advice and then decide over it.”

To a query on notices to NCP MLAs over the disqualification petitions, the speaker said, “It was part of the procedure. I issued the notices after scrutiny of the submitted disqualification petitions was over.”

On October 17, an apex court bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said, "We are not satisfied with the time schedule. SG has apprised that during Dussehra breaks he would personally engage with the speaker so as to indicate a firm set of modalities."

The apex court had earlier come down hard on the speaker over the delay in deciding the pleas filed by the Uddhav Thackeray faction for disqualification of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and several MLAs loyal to him, saying the speaker cannot defeat the orders of the top court.