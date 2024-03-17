MNC employee dies by suicide due to pressure at work

His body was found by the watchman of the building who then informed his roommates about the incident. Ladda was rushed to the hospital, however, he was declared dead before he could be admitted.

“His roommates then informed his family members and we were also informed, after which a team was sent and a case of accidental death was registered,” an officer told.

Ladda had reportedly graduated in chemical engineering from IIT and did his MBA from IIM.

“After working as an intern with a multinational company for some time, he was hired a year ago and was working on a project in Ahmedabad,” the publication quoted an officer as saying.

The police have found several chats of Ladda that pointed to the work pressure he had been facing. Moreover, the last conversation that he had was with his girlfriend where he had allegedly mentioned the pressure he was experiencing at work.

Along with the statements of his flatmates and his parents, the police have also taken the statements of others who interacted with Ladda before his death to analyse the situation.

“We are also calling seniors and colleagues at his workplace who were part of the project to understand the pressure he was under and also to identify the situation he was in,” the police said.