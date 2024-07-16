Mob 'led' by Shivaji's descendant vandalises Maharashtra mosque; Owaisi slams Shinde, Fadnavis

A mob led by a former Member of Parliament from Maharashtra attacked a mosque and vandalised it in the state's Kolhapur region, multiple reports on social media platform X has revealed.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has also shared a video of the same, wherein he tagged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and said, "under your government a Masjid is attacked by a Mob, this is an attack on Rule of Law but your government is not concerned. Muslims of Maharashtra must reply through Ballot."