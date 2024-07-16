Mob 'led' by Shivaji's descendant vandalises Maharashtra mosque; Owaisi slams Shinde, Fadnavis

A mob led by a former Member of Parliament from Maharashtra attacked a mosque and vandalised it in the state's Kolhapur region, multiple reports on social media platform X has revealed.
Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has also shared a video of the same, wherein he tagged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and said, "under your government a Masjid is attacked by a Mob, this is an attack on Rule of Law but your government is not concerned. Muslims of Maharashtra must reply through Ballot."
Owaisi also said that MIM candidates need to win in the upcoming elections "to stop the Mobs and the political leaders & parties who give them patronage and support and remember the Silence of parties who are claiming they won".
The mob was allegedly led by Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Sambhajiraje was the one who led the march against illegal encroachments, and had demanded that all encroachments be removed irrespective of the caste and religion of illegal occupants.
The district administration razed 70 encroachments which stood at Vishalgad Fort, Collector Amol Yedge said, according to PTI.
The alleged attack occurred during the anti-encroachment drive being carried out in and around the Vishalgad Fort.
The drive turned violent as a mob hurled stones at police personnel and damaged properties, leading to the registration of cases against 500 people and the arrest of 21 others, police said on Monday, as per PTI.
Violence erupted on Sunday after some right-wing activists led by Sambhajiraje, who had come from Pune, were stopped at the base of the fort in view of prohibitory orders. "Police personnel deputed at the fort to maintain law and order were injured as miscreants hurled stones and damaged public property following protests by the right-wing organisation. We have received reports of arson," an official said.
The fort holds profound significance in Maratha history as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj escaped to it after being besieged at Panhala Fort in 1660. In 1844, Vishalgad was ruled by the Kolhapur State when a rebellion was led against a Brahmin regent who had been installed by the British when the natural heir to the throne was underage.
With PTI inputs
Published 16 July 2024, 04:51 IST