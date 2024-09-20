Modi holds bhoomi-puja at Amravati's textile park, Congress claims its performed for second time

Mumbai: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the bhoomi-puja (groundbreaking ceremony) of the Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) in Amravati, the Congress on Friday said that it was done for the second time.
Seven PM MITRA parks are coming up across India.
Presiding over the groundbreaking ceremony at a function in Wardha, Modi said that India’s target was to re-establish the centuries old fame and recognition of India’s textile industries and that PM MITRA park in Amaravati was another big step in this direction.
However, the Congress said that earlier Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had performed the ground breaking ceremony.
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said that Goyal, along with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and others, had carried out the bhoomi-pujan of the same Prime Minister Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparels Park on a 1000-acre plot on July 16, 2023.
“Thereafter, not a single brick was laid for the PM MITRA Park till date. Now, by conducting a repeat ground-breaking ceremony for the same project again in 14 months, the BJP is misleading the people of the state, and it is the PM’s manner of showing that something big is given here before the elections,” he said.
“After the assembly elections, this project will also go to Gujarat,” claimed Patole.
“It is being portrayed that projects are being given to Maharashtra, but the Gujarat lobby in Delhi is weakening Maharashtra. The Rs 18,000 crore solar project in Nagpur has also gone to Gujarat.
However, Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis claims the project has not gone to Gujarat. Under orders from the Gujarat lobby at the centre, industries and projects from Maharashtra are being moved to Gujarat, increasing unemployment in Maharashtra, and the BJP government is responsible for this. The BJP is looting Maharashtra. After taking away Vedanta Foxconn’s semiconductor chip project to Gujarat, the ruling party promised a bigger project for Maharashtra, what happened to that?,” he said.
Published 20 September 2024, 16:09 IST