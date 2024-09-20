Modi holds bhoomi-puja at Amravati's textile park, Congress claims its performed for second time

Mumbai: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the bhoomi-puja (groundbreaking ceremony) of the Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) in Amravati, the Congress on Friday said that it was done for the second time.

Seven PM MITRA parks are coming up across India.

Presiding over the groundbreaking ceremony at a function in Wardha, Modi said that India’s target was to re-establish the centuries old fame and recognition of India’s textile industries and that PM MITRA park in Amaravati was another big step in this direction.