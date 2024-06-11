Mumbai airport enhances passenger experience

Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) of Mumbai has unveiled a significant expansion of its cutting-edge digital gateway program to enhance the travel experience for both DigiYatra and non-DigiYatra passengers.

It has increased terminal entry points (eGates) from 24 to an impressive 68, which is the highest number of e-gates at kerbside/landside in the country.

The expansion will enhance the airport’s processing capacity to an astounding 7,440 passengers per hour at Terminal 2 (T2) and 2,160 at T1 which is 3X addition to the current capacity. With the introduction of the digital gateway the wait times are reduced to under one minute at the kerbside.