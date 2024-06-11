Mumbai airport enhances passenger experience

Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) of Mumbai has unveiled a significant expansion of its cutting-edge digital gateway program to enhance the travel experience for both DigiYatra and non-DigiYatra passengers.
It has increased terminal entry points (eGates) from 24 to an impressive 68, which is the highest number of e-gates at kerbside/landside in the country.
The expansion will enhance the airport’s processing capacity to an astounding 7,440 passengers per hour at Terminal 2 (T2) and 2,160 at T1 which is 3X addition to the current capacity. With the introduction of the digital gateway the wait times are reduced to under one minute at the kerbside.
“We are excited to announce the significant expansion of our DigiYatra facility on our digital gateway platform at CSMIA. This initiative reflects our dedication to pioneering technological advancements that enhances passenger experience. By increasing the number of eGates and integrating advanced biometric systems, we are committed to ensuring swift, secure, and seamless travel for all our passengers,” a CSMIA spokesperson said.
CSMIA’s Digital Gateway combines the benefits of technology, process excellence, big data analytics and design thinking to deliver an exemplary passenger experience. Here, the number of terminal entry points has surged from 24 to 68, achieved solely through advanced technology without any need for any major civil works.
The Digital Gateway at T2 now provides for 28 dedicated DigiYatra e-gates alongside 28 dedicated non-DigiYatra e-gates. Additionally, Terminal 1 (T1) features 6 dedicated DigiYatra e-gates and 6 non-DigiYatra e-gates, further enhancing the airport's overall capacity and passenger experience.
Published 11 June 2024, 07:15 IST