Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: 11 teams formed to nab accused; father visited spot after accident, say cops

As per police, Mihir Shah took the car to Kalanagar in Bandra, abandoned the vehicle in the presence of Bidawat, took another car and fled to Borivali in the northern tip of the metropolis.

"He went to the residence of his female friend and has been untraceable since. He switched off his mobile phone in Borivali area. Considering the possibility of him fleeing Maharashtra, police teams have been sent to nearby states, including Gujarat," the official said.

Police have also visited his residence in Palghar but it was locked, the official added.

As per the probe so far, Mihir was partying with four friends in a bar in Juhu till the early hours of Sunday, after which he and his driver proceeded towards south Mumbai.

The police have also recovered the bar bill of Rs 18,000 and are verifying it, the official said without elaborating.