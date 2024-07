Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Mihir Shah was inebriated while driving car

Shah, who was arrested from Virar Phata in neighbouring Palghar district on Tuesday, is currently being questioned by a team of the Worli police, the official said.

"Our probe has found he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. The crime scene involving the car hitting the two wheeler and then dragging the victim was recreated in order to get more details," the official said.

"Mihir Shah and his driver Bidawat were confronted to get more clarity about the incident," he added.

Mihir Shah, his father Rajesh Shah and Bidawat have been arrested in the case.

Mihir Shah is in police custody till July 16, Bidawat was remanded in 14-day judicial custody on Thursday, while Rajesh Shah is out on bail.