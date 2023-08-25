Mumbai boy becomes youngest PADI-certified scuba diver in the world

Dr Nandu, a Professor of Accounting at HR College of Commerce & Economics in Mumbai, is a Certified Deep Diver.

His elder son Jinay, aged 21, who is studying Mechanical Engineering from IIT Bombay, is an Advanced Open Water Diver. "Dwit, studying in class four in St Francis School in Borivali, has become the third diver in our family as he completed 10 years," Dr Nandu said.

Scuba diving is regulated by the Professional Association of Dive Instructors or PADI, which issues certification to divers making them qualified to dive around the world.

The very first certification is called 'Junior Open Water Diver', followed by 'Open Water Diver' then 'Advanced Open Water Diver', 'Deep Diver' and so on.

“According to PADI rules, no one can become a certified diver till the age of 10. At 10 years, one can begin the course and then get certified. My son's 10th birthday was on August 24. He had already started preparing for the course and he will be completing it on the very next day of his birthday -- on August 25. It's a world record now,” said an elated Dr Nandu.

"The course involves learning advanced swimming and being able to swim 200 meters without any aid or support, studying five modules and clearing a written exam based on them, finishing confined water training in a swimming pool and completing four open water dives,” said Dr Nandu.

About the training sessions, he said: “We have been preparing for this achievement for one year. He has been undergoing swimming coaching at our club in Borivali West, we have registered him for the course with Temple Adventures, which is a PADI Certified Dive Centre in Pondicherry.”

The certificate issued by East Coast Watersports Pvt Ltd said: “Dwit has completed thus Scuba Diver Course on this 10th birthday on 24 August, 2023, diving to the depth of 40 feet and finished his PADI Junior Open Water Diver Course on 25 August, 2023 around 0800 hrs. Thus he attained the position of youngest Junior Open Water Diver in the world by completing the course at the age of 10 years and 18 hours.”