Mumbai Coastal Road project to partly open for travel from Monday after inauguration

The Mumbai Coastal Road project (MCRP) - which has been named after legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj - would be commissioned on Monday.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is executing the ambitious Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Motorway - and part would be opened for travel from Monday onwards.

The inauguration dates have been changed at least a couple of times in the past - leading to criticism from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the Maha Yuti government, would inaugurate the road in presence of Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

The inauguration takes place in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Coinciding with the birth anniversary celebrations of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on February 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to inaugurate the project, however, the visit was later cancelled.