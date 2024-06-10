Mumbai customs seizes gold worth Rs 19.15 cr concealed in undergarments and baggage of 2 foreign nationals

Mumbai customs, on June 10, seized 32.79 kg of gold valued at Rs 19.15 crore across two cases. The gold was found concealed in the undergarments and luggage of the two foreign nationals travelling from Nairobi, ANI reported Mumbai customs say.

Both the women were arrested after a spot profiling was conducted by an official at the Mumbai airport.

They "were found carrying 22KT Gold Melted Bars–28 Pieces and 22KT Gold Melted Bars– 70 Pieces," Mumbai customs said.

Gold smuggling across international borders is a prevalent issue, and on May 30 it was reported that Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officers had intercepted a cabin crew member who had tried smuggling almost one kilogram of gold from Muscat to Kannur, by concealing it in her rectum.

