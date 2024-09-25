Mumbai experiences heavy rainfall, traffic affected

Mumbai: Heavy rains lashed the financial capital of Mumbai and its suburbs on Wednesday evening affecting the road traffic, forcing the suburban trains following cautionary limits.

Despite many cabs and autos deserting the roads early in the day, several of them remained stranded because of heavy compounding traffic across the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR).

The Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) put its entire machinery on alert as heavy thundershowers continued.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain till midnight.

“The MMR comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar Raigad and the districts of Pune and parts of Satara almost overcast as seen in the latest satellite observation around 1830 hrs. Possibility of moderate to intense intermittent spells during next three to four hrs at many places over these regions,” said KS Hosalikar, Scientist-G and Head-IMD, Pune.