Mumbai experiences heavy rainfall, traffic affected

Mumbai: Heavy rains lashed the financial capital of Mumbai and its suburbs on Wednesday evening affecting the road traffic, forcing the suburban trains following cautionary limits.
Despite many cabs and autos deserting the roads early in the day, several of them remained stranded because of heavy compounding traffic across the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR).
The Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) put its entire machinery on alert as heavy thundershowers continued.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain till midnight.
“The MMR comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar Raigad and the districts of Pune and parts of Satara almost overcast as seen in the latest satellite observation around 1830 hrs. Possibility of moderate to intense intermittent spells during next three to four hrs at many places over these regions,” said KS Hosalikar, Scientist-G and Head-IMD, Pune.
“I am in Vikhroli, I am in the auto for an hour. I have not been able to reach my destination which is 15 minutes away from my destination,” said Om Tiwari, a Mumbai resident.
An ‘orange’ alert for heavy rainfall has also been issued for Mumbai-MMR for 24 hours. “ I have never seen this in September in Mumbai. This is getting worse!! Mumbaikars this rain is unlikely to stop, please please take care! It is advised for everyone to stay indoors! More heavy rains are coming ahead,” according to popular social media handle Mumbai Rains, which is run by Rushikesh Agre.
Serpentine queues were witnessed outside stations for buses, autos and taxis.
Heavy waterlogging was reported from various parts of Mumbai including Dadar, Kurla and Chembur.
Heavy rains were reported along the railway tracks in Kurla.
