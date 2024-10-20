Mumbai hoarding collapse: Prime accused Bhavesh Bhinde gets bail

<p>Mumbai: A Mumbai court has granted bail to advertising firm director Bhavesh Bhinde, the prime accused in the case of a hoarding collapse in Ghatkopar area here that claimed 17 lives in May this year.</p>.<p>Additional Sessions Judge V M Pathade allowed Bhinde's bail plea on Saturday.</p>.<p>Bhinde, through his lawyer Sana Khan, had contended the unfortunate incident was an "act of God", and that he was implicated for "political vendetta".</p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Poll authority asks 1,752 'misleading' social media posts to be removed.<p>The hoarding installed in Ghatkopar area collapsed due to "unexpected, unusual wind speed" and no fault can be attributed to the applicant (whose firm had installed it), advocate Khan argued.</p>.<p>It was also submitted that Bhinde was not the firm's director at the time of installation of the gigantic hoarding.</p>.<p>Bhinde has been booked on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.</p>.<p>The prosecution opposed bail to Bhinde, saying there was enough evidence to show he was actively involved in the case.</p>.<p>Seventeen persons, including a former general manager of the Mumbai airport's Air Traffic Control and his wife, died after the billboard crashed onto a petrol pump on May 13 during sudden dusty winds and unseasonal rains.</p>.<p>It was alleged that the hoarding had been put up illegally on railway land. </p>