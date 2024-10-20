Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Mumbai hoarding collapse: Prime accused Bhavesh Bhinde gets bail

Bhinde, through his lawyer Sana Khan, had contended the unfortunate incident was an 'act of God', and that he was implicated for 'political vendetta'.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 03:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2024, 03:01 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraGhatkopar

Follow us on :

Follow Us