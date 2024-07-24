Mumbai local train services hit as bamboo structure falls on overhead wire; commuters face hardships

Central Railway's chief public relations officer Swapnil Nila said, "A bamboo structure erected around a building adjacent to the railway line fell down on the UP fast (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-bound) line between Sion and Matunga stations at around 7.25 am." "Due to the incident, the fast local train services on the Main line were held up as they had to switch off the power supply to the overhead wire for removing the bamboo fallen on it. Services on this line were restored at 8.20 am," he said.