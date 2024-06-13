Mumbai man complains of finding piece of flesh with nail in ice cream he ordered online

Mumbai: A man from Malad area in Mumbai has complained that he found a piece of flesh with a nail in an ice cream cone that he ordered online, police said on Thursday.

Although it is suspected to be a piece of human finger, it has been sent for an examination, they said. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, the police said.

"The complainant in the case, a 26-year-old doctor with MBBS degree who stays in Malad west, had ordered a butterscotch ice-cream cone of Yummo company. While consuming the ice-cream after lunch, he came across a half an inch long piece of flesh with a nail in the ice cream," he said.