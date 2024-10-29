Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Mumbai police arrest man in Noida for issuing death threat to Salman Khan, Zeeshan Siddique

A case in this connection was registered on Monday and with the help of technical evidence, the accused was nabbed from Noida. He is being brought to Mumbai for investigation.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 10:40 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 10:40 IST
India NewsSalman KhanNoidaMumbai policeMaharahstra

Follow us on :

Follow Us