Mumbai police cracks case of double murder involving honour killing

Mumbai: In a major breakthrough in a case of honour killing, Mumbai police have arrested three persons and detained three minors for the brutal murder of an interfaith couple.

The two victims in the case are Karan Ramesh Chandra (22) and his wife Gulnaz Khan (20).

The couple had got married in 2022 against the wishes of the girl’s family.

Both the families hail from Banda in Uttar Pradesh.

The six accused in the case are Gulnaz’s father Gora Raisuddiun Khan (50), his son Salman Gora Khan (22), the latter’s friend Mohammed Kaif Naushad Khan (21) and three minors.