Mumbai police cracks case of double murder involving honour killing

Mumbai: In a major breakthrough in a case of honour killing, Mumbai police have arrested three persons and detained three minors for the brutal murder of an interfaith couple.
The two victims in the case are Karan Ramesh Chandra (22) and his wife Gulnaz Khan (20).
The couple had got married in 2022 against the wishes of the girl’s family.
Both the families hail from Banda in Uttar Pradesh.
The six accused in the case are Gulnaz’s father Gora Raisuddiun Khan (50), his son Salman Gora Khan (22), the latter’s friend Mohammed Kaif Naushad Khan (21) and three minors.
The investigations of the case were overseen by Additional Commissioner of Police (East Region) Vinayak Deshmukh and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VI) Hemraj Rajput.
A few days ago, the girl’s father and brother called the couple to their home in Sion Koliwada on the pretext of showing the city, however, they fell in the trap. They were killed and the body parts were thrown at different parts across the city.
On October 14, kids in the area saw a body in a well in the Mankhurd area and informed the police.
The Govandi police registered a case and launched the investigation.
The Mumbai Police formed 10 teams and managed to identify the body and zero in on the suspects.
The police got in touch with the boy’s family in Uttar Pradesh, who said that had gone to Mumbai a few days ago on the invitation of the girl’s father.
Karan was taken to Govandi where he was stabbed multiple times and his body was disposed of in the well.
Gulnaz’s face was smashed with a stone and the body was dumped in the Kalamboli area near Panvel in Navi Mumbai.
"Gora and his son have confessed to the crime," police officials said.