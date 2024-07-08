Mumbai Rains Live: City wakes up to waterlogging, traffic disruptions after downpour; many trains cancelled

Hello readers, Mumbai received heavy rainfall yesterday, and moderate to intense rain is on the cards on Monday also. As a result, several parts of the financial capital saw waterlogging, and the Central Railways has seen its services disrupted. Road traffic remained affected while many local trains also remain cancelled on major commuting routes, affecting routine movement. The Regional Meteorological Center of Mumbai has issued warnings for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad and said that these regions are likely to receive moderate to intense spells of rain with winds gusting at 30-40 kmph. Track all updates on Mumbai weather as rains batter the city only with DH!