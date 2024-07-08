Home
LIVE
Mumbai Rains Live: City wakes up to waterlogging, traffic disruptions after downpour; many trains cancelled

Hello readers, Mumbai received heavy rainfall yesterday, and moderate to intense rain is on the cards on Monday also. As a result, several parts of the financial capital saw waterlogging, and the Central Railways has seen its services disrupted. Road traffic remained affected while many local trains also remain cancelled on major commuting routes, affecting routine movement. The Regional Meteorological Center of Mumbai has issued warnings for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad and said that these regions are likely to receive moderate to intense spells of rain with winds gusting at 30-40 kmph. Track all updates on Mumbai weather as rains batter the city only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 08 July 2024, 03:02 IST

Highlights
03:0208 Jul 2024

Local train services have resumed on Central Line after rainwater has receded; Visuals from Kurla station in Mumbai (ANI)

02:5908 Jul 2024

Andheri Subway in Mumbai gets completely submerged in water following heavy rains (PTI)

02:4808 Jul 2024

Watch | Waterlogging on railway tracks at Vidyavihar Railway Station 

03:0208 Jul 2024

03:0008 Jul 2024

Local train services are affected in Mumbai after heavy rains. Office-goers are facing difficulties. Visuals from Dombivli Railway Station (PTI)

02:5908 Jul 2024

02:4808 Jul 2024

Heavy rains lash Mumbai, suburban train services affected

Besides Mumbai, the Mumbai metropolitan region districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad and the south Konkan twin districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg too received heavy rainfall.

02:4808 Jul 2024

Watch | Heavy traffic at Western Express Highway near Vile Parle

