Mumbai South seat creates rift in Maha Vikas Aghadi

While it is for sure that the BJP would make a claim for the seat as far as ruling Mahayuti is concerned, however, in the Maha Vikas Aghadi rift is emerging.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has been making statements that Sawant would contest the Mumbai South seat.

In a video statement, Milind Deora made it clear that it was not proper to announce before a formal decision. “I don’t want to create any controversy or get into a debate but the spokesperson of one of the parties, which is part of the MVA, asked us (Congress) to start from zero,” he said.

Milind Deora, who is the AICC Joint Treasurer, said: “ This is a traditional seat of the Congress, and for the last 50 years, the Deora family has contested this seat. Even though I am not an MP, the Deora family is always there for the South Mumbai residents.”

It may be mentioned that Milind Deora and his late father Murli Deora had been Presidents of the Mumbai Congress.

Murli Deora had represented Mumbai South in 1984, 1989, 1991 and 1998.

Reacting to the statement, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said: “The last two terms Sawant has won the elections from Mumbai South.”