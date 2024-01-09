Mumbai South seat creates rift in Maha Vikas Aghadi

Mumbai: Even before the completion of seat-sharing talks with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, cracks surfaced in Mumbai South - one the most prestigious seats of Maharashtra - once represented by legends like S K Patil, considered ‘the uncrowned king of Bombay”, socialist and former Defence Minister George Fernandes, who was the convenor of BJP-led NDA and Congress loyalist Murli Deora.
For the last two terms in 2014 and 2019, the Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat has been represented by Arvind Sawant, a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is also the chief spokesperson of the party.
Before that in 2004 and 2009, the seat was represented by Milind Deora, who had also been a minister in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government.
While it is for sure that the BJP would make a claim for the seat as far as ruling Mahayuti is concerned, however, in the Maha Vikas Aghadi rift is emerging.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) has been making statements that Sawant would contest the Mumbai South seat.
In a video statement, Milind Deora made it clear that it was not proper to announce before a formal decision. “I don’t want to create any controversy or get into a debate but the spokesperson of one of the parties, which is part of the MVA, asked us (Congress) to start from zero,” he said.
Milind Deora, who is the AICC Joint Treasurer, said: “ This is a traditional seat of the Congress, and for the last 50 years, the Deora family has contested this seat. Even though I am not an MP, the Deora family is always there for the South Mumbai residents.”
It may be mentioned that Milind Deora and his late father Murli Deora had been Presidents of the Mumbai Congress.
Murli Deora had represented Mumbai South in 1984, 1989, 1991 and 1998.
Reacting to the statement, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said: “The last two terms Sawant has won the elections from Mumbai South.”