Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Mumbai to have BJP mayor, Shinde's party has no options: Sanjay Raut

Almost a fortnight after the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, uncertainty hangs over who will be the mayor.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 10:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 January 2026, 10:11 IST
India NewsMumbaiIndian PoliticsMaharashtraEknath Shinde

Follow us on :

Follow Us