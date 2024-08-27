Mumbai: Western line to remain affected from Wednesday as WR set to begin Goregaon-Kandivali 6th line work

Mumbai: Daily commuters in Mumbai can face problems in travelling for a month as the Western Railway (WR) is taking up the mammoth task of launching the sixth line between Goregaon-Kandivali sections in the financial capital.

The work on the 4.5 km stretch would start from the intervening night of August 27-28 and would run up to October 5-6.

However, it is to be noted that in order to minimise inconvenience to the passengers, railways will take up major portion of the work on weekends only. "To ensure minimum inconvenience to passengers, five major blocks are being taken only during weekends," the Western Railway said in a post on X on Tuesday.

According to WR’s Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek, the work of the sixth line between Goregaon and Kandivali stations will be undertaken by taking a block of 10 hrs during the night on weekends on Saturdays / Sundays.