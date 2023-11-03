Mumbaikars grapple with sore throat, cough, as city chokes

Mumbai: As Mumbai witnesses a poor Air Quality Index, residents of the city have reported problems like sore throat, cough and burning eyes among others.

The survey by LocalCircles received nearly 7,000 responses from citizens located across Mumbai - of which 67 per cent respondents were men while 33 per cent were women.

The first question in the survey was, “What are all the ailments you or members of your family in Mumbai are now experiencing due to the air pollution?”

Of the 2,539 respondents to the questions, some even opted for more than one option. The largest group of 78 per cent choosing “sore throat and/ or cough”; 44 per cent also selecting “burning eyes”; 39 per cent of respondents also faced “runny nose and/or congestion”; 28 per cent agreed on “breathing difficulty/asthma”; 22 clicked on “difficulty in sleeping”; and 17 per cent experienced “headache”. In addition, 6 per cent of respondents stated that the query was “not applicable” as they are not currently in Mumbai.