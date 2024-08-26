Mumbai's GSB Seva Mandal Ganesh festival insured for record Rs 400.58 crore

Mumbai: In what is a record of sorts in India for a public festival, the GSB Seva Mandal’s Maha Ganapati in Mumbai - known as "richest idol” of Lord Ganesha has been insured for a whopping Rs 400.58 crore.

The GSB Seva Mandal is located in the King's Circle area of Mumbai and is visited by commoners and celebrities.

This year, the mandal would mark the 70th year of the public Ganeshotsav celebrations - and the festival at the GSB Seva Mandal would be held for five days September 7 to September 11.

In 2022 and 2023, the GSB Seva Mandal festivities were insured for Rs 316.40 crore and Rs 360.40 crore, respectively.