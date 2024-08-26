Mumbai's GSB Seva Mandal Ganesh festival insured for record Rs 400.58 crore

Mumbai: In what is a record of sorts in India for a public festival, the GSB Seva Mandal’s Maha Ganapati in Mumbai - known as "richest idol” of Lord Ganesha has been insured for a whopping Rs 400.58 crore.
The GSB Seva Mandal is located in the King's Circle area of Mumbai and is visited by commoners and celebrities.
This year, the mandal would mark the 70th year of the public Ganeshotsav celebrations - and the festival at the GSB Seva Mandal would be held for five days September 7 to September 11.
In 2022 and 2023, the GSB Seva Mandal festivities were insured for Rs 316.40 crore and Rs 360.40 crore, respectively.
“For 2024, the Ganeshotsav celebrations have been ensured for 400.58 crore,” Amit D Pai, chairman and spokesperson of GSB Seva Mandal.
However, the trust management has not declared the premium amount.
The Ganesh idol would be decorated with 66-plus kgs of gold ornaments, 325-plus kgs of silver and other precious items, which are usually donated by the devotees and sevadars.
The GSB Seva Mandal is the only mandal in the city where the rituals (pooja/archana/seva/annadaan) are performed round-the-clock according to Rigveda and our traditions.
The total coverage for Rs 400.58 crore is done by the New India Insurance Co Ltd.
The break-up of the cover includes Rs 43.15 crores all risk insurance policy covering for a variety of risks that includes gold, silver and jewellery, Rs 2 crore for standard and special peril policy with earthquake risk and it covers furniture, fixtures and fittings, installations like computers, CCTVs, QR code scanners, utensils, grocery, fruits and vegetables.
A whopping Rs 325 crore is meant for the personal accident insurance cover for volunteers, archaks, cooks, gadis, chappal stall workers, valet parking persons, security guards.
Rs 43 crore is meant for the standard fire and special peril policy for the venue premises.
