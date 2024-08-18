Muslim scholars ask secular parties to clarify stand on Waqf Bill

Mumbai: A conglomeration of Muslim community including Islamic scholars, clerics, intellectuals have asked 'secular political parties' to clarify their stand vis-a-vis the Waqf (Amendment) Bill which has been referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

In the meeting, the community decided to meet the members of JPC and hold discussions with them in order to present their point of view.

The development comes in the run up to the Assembly polls in various states like Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand - the first set of major elections after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.