MVA leaders meet Mumbai police commissioner ahead of I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting

MVA leaders meet Mumbai police commissioner ahead of INDIA alliance meeting
Last Updated 22 August 2023, 19:57 IST

Leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Tuesday met Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar ahead of the I.N.D.I.A alliance's meeting in the city on August 31 and September 1.

The delegation comprised Ambadas Danve, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule, Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai, among others.

Danve told reporters that the delegation discussed security preparations ahead of the meeting which will be attended by top opposition leaders including the chief ministers of several states.

(Published 22 August 2023, 19:57 IST)
India NewsMumbaiSupriya SuleMaha Vikas AghadiMaharahstraVarsha GaikwadI.N.D.I.A

