MVA, Maha Yuti spar over 'guns and goons' in Maharashtra; Fadnavis & Pawar decry politics over shooting

“What has happened is wrong and unfortunate. Investigations were in progress,” said Pawar. “The conversation between the two during the live-streaming seemed friendly. Looking at the conversation, their relationship also looked cordial, but suddenly this happened,” he said, adding that the opposition is trying to defame the government over the issue. “But the background of the incident needs to be probed. It needs to be checked what exactly had happened (between them) in the past,” he added.

Earlier the MVA, put out photos of Mauris Noronha alias Mauris Bhai with top leaders including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and former Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The photo of Shinde with Mauris Bhai has caused embarrassment to the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government.

The opposition also lashed out at Fadnavis for the deteriorating law and order in the state and sought his immediate resignation.

Putting out a photo, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said: “Mauris Noronha, who shot Abhishek Ghosalkar, was in Varsha, the Chief Minister’s official bungalow, four days ago. Mauris was invited to join the Shinde Sena.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi too put out a photo of the Mauris Bhai with Shinde, former Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Fadnavis’s wife Amruta Fadnavis, a banker, social worker singer and celebrity.