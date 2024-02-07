MVA partners back Sharad Pawar after EC blow

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi partners have backed veteran politician Sharad Pawar, who has lost his political party NCP and the iconic clock symbol to rebel nephew and Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar because of the Election Commission of India’s decision.

The MVA described the ECI as 'entirely compromised (EC)'.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) which has faced a similar situation rallies behind Sharad Pawar and his daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule.