MVA partners back Sharad Pawar after EC blow

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi partners have backed veteran politician Sharad Pawar, who has lost his political party NCP and the iconic clock symbol to rebel nephew and Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar because of the Election Commission of India’s decision.
The MVA described the ECI as 'entirely compromised (EC)'.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) which has faced a similar situation rallies behind Sharad Pawar and his daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule.
“When the election commission itself starts to legitimise theft, you know that democracy is doomed. The election commission has now once again proved to be the fraud that it is, entirely compromised (EC). They are now showing everyone that we aren’t a free and fair democracy anymore,” Worli MLA and former minister Aaditya Thackeray said.
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said EC's decision to award the NCP party and symbol to Ajit Pawar is written by the central government, the Election Commission only announced it.
“A few months ago BJP National President JP Nadda had said that no regional party would exist in the country. After that, the central agencies and the Election Commission have started eliminating regional parties at the behest of the Narendra Modi government. What happened earlier with Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party is a kind of killing of democracy,” said Patole.