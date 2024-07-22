MVA slams Amit Shah over remarks on Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackray

Mumbai: A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah targetted NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray, the two Maha Vikas Aghadi partners hit back at the BJP’s chief strategist saying that the comments were laughable.

Shah had described Pawar as “corruption ka sargana” and Thackeray as “leader of Aurangzeb fan club”.

Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders said that both Pawar and Thackeray are respected leaders and such comments are unwarranted.

Pawar’s daughter and NCP (SP) Working President Supriya Sule said that the comments are laughable. “It is the BJP-led NDA government that has conferred Pawar Saheb the coveted Padma Vibhushan award considering the volume of work of the last 60 years,” said Sule, who is a four-time Lok Sabha and one-term Rajya Sabha member.

Sule said when Shah was addressing the BJP convention and speaking about Pawar, she saw BJP’s Ashok Chavan in the same frame.