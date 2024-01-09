Nagpur bench of Bombay HC grants bail to scam convict Congress leader Sunil Kedar

Kedar, the five-term MLA from Saoner in Nagpur district, was sentenced to five years in jail on December 22, 2023, by a magistrate's court here in a case related to irregularities at the Nagpur District Central Cooperative Bank (NDCCB) of which he was chairman from 1999 to 2002.