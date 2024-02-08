NaMo Park in Eknath Shinde’s bastion

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde dedicated the world-class facility to the citizens of Thane, marking a significant milestone in the city's journey towards becoming a smart, green hub.

Thane is the bastion of Shinde.

The NaMo Grand Central Park has a stunning 3-acre lake, and a picturesque lakeside promenade, the iconic ‘X’ bridge, captivating four themed gardens inspired by Moroccan, Chinese, Japanese, and Mughal designs, iconic structures, fitness stations, walking and cycling paths, meditation areas, and green spaces promoting a healthy lifestyle for all age groups.

The park showcases an extraordinary blend of international design expertise, with renowned global architect’s contributing to its artistic appeal. Adding a touch of international flair, architects from L49 in Thailand have skill fully shaped the park's enchanting landscape.

“It is a state-of-the-art park, we are really proud of this development, which has been built in lieu of TDR, and Thane Municipal Corporation has not spent a single penny on this massive development,” Shinde said during the inauguration on Thursday.

“ur fruitful partnership with the Thane Municipal Corporation has played a pivotal role in bringing the NaMo Grand Central Park to life. Together, we have created a transformative space that celebrates nature, community, and sustainable growth. By setting new benchmarks for urban green spaces, the Park aspires to become a symbol of progressive urban planning. It seamlessly blends international standards with local relevance, aiming to enhance the visitors and residents' quality of life. As we celebrate this milestone, we are proud to contribute to a legacy of positive change in Thane,” said Mofatraj Munot, Chairman, Kalpataru Group.

This park stands tall as the crown jewel in Thane, a collaborative marvel uniting communities and reshaping lifestyles.

“Thane 2.0 is a vision realized, a paradigm shift towards a family-friendly city, creating more green spaces, fostering community engagement where families come together to enjoy, and most importantly, change the lifestyle of people in Thane,” he said.

“Our vision extends beyond Thane, aspiring to see cities in Maharashtra emerge as a green zone, and NaMo Grand Central Park is a significant stride towards that goal. I take immense pride in declaring that this park is more than a green lung for Thane; it is an inspiration guiding us towards a sustainable and smart urban future,” Shinde added.