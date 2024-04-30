Navi Mumbai businessman cheated of Rs 2 cr by person posing as govt official

Thane: A 42-year-old businessman from Navi Mumbai township in Maharashtra has allegedly been cheated of Rs 2 crore by a person who posed as a government official, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, resident of Nerul in Navi Mumbai, had business setbacks during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In January 2021, he came in contact with the accused, a resident of Parel in neighbouring Mumbai, who posed as a high-ranking official with the central government's health ministry, an official from Nerul police station said.

The imposter promised to secure a loan for the victim, while claiming he had connections with the CEO of a bank. He proposed mortgaging a property to obtain collateral for the loan.

The victim told him that he did not have a property to mortgage, the official said.

The accused then told him about another individual purportedly seeking a loan, claiming the latter could mortgage his property and the loan amount could be distributed equally among the two.