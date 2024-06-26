NCP (SP) sees red as Tatkare calls his party 'original'

In his speech in the Lok Sabha, Tatkare said he was congratulating Birla "on behalf of the original Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar." The NCP (SP) posted a video clip of Tatkare's remark on X while stating that "nobody becomes original just by making mere claims." "A brand is always a brand. Many wish to copy the brand, but the people of Baramati and Shirur have shown which one is the original brand," the Sharad Pawar-led party said, referring to the party's victory in these two seats against the candidates of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.