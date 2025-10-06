<p>Mumbai: A new Film City will come up in Maharashtra’s temple town of Nashik, which is the birthplace of the legendary producer-director-screenwriter, Dadasaheb Phalke, the Father of Indian Cinema. </p><p>The cooperation of the Centre is expected for the mega-project. </p><p>To give a boost to the project, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is the state Finance & Planning Minister presided over a meeting. </p><p>Among those who were present in the meeting included Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, who attended via tele-conference.</p><p>“The Nashik Chitranagari project will generate a large number of jobs for local artists, technicians, small industries, hotel business, tourism, transport and service sectors,” said Pawar. </p><p>“The government is positive about creating a film industry in Nashik,”he said, adding that after the report of the expert consultants, the feasibility of the project will be examined and a proposal in this regard will be submitted.</p>.Uddhav Sena, MNS cadres take out 'Jan Akrosh Morcha' in Nashik, intensify campaign ahead of local body polls.<p>“Nashik is the birthplace of Dadasaheb Phalke, the Father of Indian Cinema. Therefore, establishing a cinema in Nashik is a very important matter not only from a cultural point of view but also from an economic, tourism and regional development. Nashik is ideally suited for the creation of a cinema city due to the highways, railways, air transport facilities available to it and the infrastructure facilities provided on the occasion of the Kumbh Mela,” he said. </p><p>Bhujbal said the project will bring new cultural and economic opportunities not only for Nashik city and the district but the entire North Maharashtra region.</p><p>“Nashik is progressing in various fields today. We are committed to the comprehensive and all-round development of Nashik. Therefore, we will certainly strive to successfully implement this project as well,” he said.</p><p>Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, popularly known as Dadasaheb Phalke (30 April 1870 – 16 February 1944) made 94 feature-length films and 27 short films in his career spanning 19 years.</p><p>His debut film, Raja Harishchandra, was the first Indian movie released in 1913. Other prominent films were - Mohini Bhasmasur(1913), Satyawan Savitri (1914), Lanka Dahan (1917), Shri Krishna Janma (1918) and Kaliya Mardhan (1919). </p>