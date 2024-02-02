Nine injured in fire that broke out following gas cylinder leakage in Mumbai

Mumbai; Nine persons were injured after fire broke out following gas cylinder leakage near the Siddharth Colony in the Chembur area of Mumbai.
According to information received from the Mumbai fire brigade and Mumbai police, the fire broke out at 2248 hrs which was doused past midnight.
While six persons were admitted to the Rajawadi Hospital, one each was admitted in Sion Hospital, Manek Hospital and Shatabdi Hospital. Those admitted to Rajawadi Hospital area Sangita Gaikwad (55), Jitendra Kamble (46), Yashoda Gaikwad (56), Narmada Gaikwad (60), Ramesh Gaikwad (56) and Shreyash Sonkhambe (17).
Three of them, Yashoda Gaikwad, Narmada Gaikwad and Ramesh Gaikwad are critical.
In Sion Hospital, Sherya Gaikwad (40), admitted with 40 per cent burn injuries is stable.
In Manek Hospital, Vrishabh Gaikwad (23) admitted with 30 per cent burn, is stable.
In Shatabdi Hospital, Sandip Jadhav (42) was treated and discharged.