Noor Malabika Das, Kajol's 'The Trial' co-star, found dead in flat; suicide suspected

Mumbai, DHNS: Actor-model Noor Malabika Das was found dead in her flat in the Lokhandwala in the Oshiwara area of Andheri on Monday.
Noor was the co-star of Kajol in the 2023 legal drama The Trial. She is suspected to have died by suicide.
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has demanded a thorough probe into her death, considering the angles of possible foul play or murder.
The 32-year-old actor hailed from Assam. Before becoming an actor, she worked as an air hostess with Qatar Airways.
She acted in a few films and web series, including Siskiyaan, Teekhi Chatni, Jaghanya Upaya, Charamsukh, Dekhi Andekhi, and Backrod Hustale.
Noor's neighbours reported a foul smell emanating from her flat and informed the police. After the flat was opened, her decomposed body was found. Her body was taken to Siddharth Hospital in Goregaon for autopsy.
The last rites were performed with the help of Mamdani Health and Education Trust and friends. Her aged parents were unable to travel from Assam.
According to some reports, she was suffering from depression.
The AICWE, in a post on X, said: “This unfortunate incident underscores a serious issue within the Bollywood and broader Indian film industry, where reports of suicides among actors and actresses are alarmingly frequent. It is imperative for the government to investigate the underlying causes behind these recurring tragedies in the Indian film industry.”
The film actors’ body requested chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state home minister, for a probe, and said, “There is a need to conduct a thorough investigation into the suicide case of actor Noor Malabika Das. It is crucial that the Investigation also consider the possibility of foul play and explore the case from a potential murder angle."
Published 10 June 2024, 08:41 IST