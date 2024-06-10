Noor Malabika Das, Kajol's 'The Trial' co-star, found dead in flat; suicide suspected

Mumbai, DHNS: Actor-model Noor Malabika Das was found dead in her flat in the Lokhandwala in the Oshiwara area of Andheri on Monday.

Noor was the co-star of Kajol in the 2023 legal drama The Trial. She is suspected to have died by suicide.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has demanded a thorough probe into her death, considering the angles of possible foul play or murder.

The 32-year-old actor hailed from Assam. Before becoming an actor, she worked as an air hostess with Qatar Airways.

She acted in a few films and web series, including Siskiyaan, Teekhi Chatni, Jaghanya Upaya, Charamsukh, Dekhi Andekhi, and Backrod Hustale.

Noor's neighbours reported a foul smell emanating from her flat and informed the police. After the flat was opened, her decomposed body was found. Her body was taken to Siddharth Hospital in Goregaon for autopsy.

The last rites were performed with the help of Mamdani Health and Education Trust and friends. Her aged parents were unable to travel from Assam.