<p>Mumbai: Launching a scathing attack on the Uddhav-Raj Thackeray duo, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the Thackeray brothers are fighting for their political survival and have nothing to do with the interests of the Marathi people.</p><p>"Thackerays do not mean Marathi, Mumbai and Maharashtra…the people here are Marathi…those who follow Maharashtra-dharma are Marathi," he said, adding: "If you say that Marathi manoos are in danger, what were you doing for 30 years? You come for the votes of Marathi manoos, you should be ashamed…it's not the Marathi manoos whose existence is in danger, it's you whose existence is at stake."</p><p>"It is not the last elections for the Marathi people as they claimed…it is not the question of survival of Marathi manoos…it is a question of their survival," he said about Uddhav, the head of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj, the MNS founder-president. </p><p>Besides, Fadnavis, a three-time chief minister, also slammed the cousins for repeatedly targeting prime minister Narendra Modi and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and showed photographs of non-BJP CMs and former CMs — Ashok Gehlot, Revanth Reddy, Mamata Banerjee and Hemant Soren — with the businessman. </p><p>"Are they all crazy," Fadnavis asked, while addressing a rally at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai along with deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde and RPI (A) chief and Union minister of social justice and empowerment Ramdas Athawale. </p><p>"They have just given the dreams of vada-pav outlets for Marathi manoos, nothing beyond that…today's generation thinks big, needs jobs," he said. </p><p>Fadnavis also played a video compilation in which Thackeray cousins were seen slamming each other when they were estranged. </p><p>"They say that they have come for larger interests of Maharashtra…so, was the interests of Maharashtra and Marathi people lesser when they were separated? Why they fell apart and what made them to come together?" asked Shinde who invoked the legacy of late Balasaheb Thackeray. </p><p>Shinde also said that he and Fadnavis work on the field. "What a person will understand about people and their needs when he works from home," he said in what was a criticism of Uddhav. </p><p>"Let me tell you, no one can separate Mumbai from Maharashtra," he said, smashing the claims of the cousins.</p><p>He said that when the Pahalgam terrorist attack took place, Modi returned from his foreign visit. "However, he (Uddhav) did not return from London…I know the reasons…I have so many things to say. He (Fadanvis) also has many things to say but let it be."</p>