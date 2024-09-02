One dead, nine hospitalised after drunk man turns steering wheel of BEST bus in Mumbai's Lalbaug

Mumbai: A 27-year-old woman injured after she was hit by an out-of-control BEST bus in Lalbaug area of Mumbai the previous day died during treatment at a hospital, police said on Monday.

The bus driver lost control of the vehicle after a drunk passenger grabbed the steering wheel during an argument on Sunday night. The bus rammed into pedestrians, cars, and two-wheelers, leaving ten people injured, three of them seriously.

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking is the transport wing of Mumbai civic body BMC.