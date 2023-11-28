'One-full-two-half dispensation': Uddhav hits out at Maha Yuti govt

"Where is the one-full-two-half? The one-full (Shinde) seems to be campaigning in Telangana for another party, one-half (Fadnavis) appears to be campaigning for his (BJP) party. That's what I gather. The other one-half (Pawar), who was down with dengue a few weeks ago, is nowhere to be seen," Thackeray said during an interaction with media persons at Matoshree in Bandra.

"There is a crisis in his own state (Maharashtra). Instead of meeting people in the time of crisis and calling a Cabinet meeting to extend relief, he is in another state. What is he doing in Telangana when Prime Minister 'vishwaguru' (Narendra Modi) has already visited?" Thackeray said, hitting out at Shinde, who toppled his Maha Vikas Aghadi government in June 2022.

"If a person cannot stand with the people of the state, he has no right to be in the government," Thackeray added, stating that it is only a matter of a few days before the "illegal chief minister" would have to step down if the disqualification proceedings are decided "constitutionally and according to the law".

"He (Shinde) calls himself the son of a humble farmer, but when the state's farmers are suffering due to the unprecedented crisis, he is going to Telangana for campaigning," said Thackeray, pointing out that crops spread over one lakh hectares have been destroyed due to rain and hailstorms, even as parts of the state are reeling under drought.

"The Prime Minister has time to watch the World Cup final but has not found time to go to Manipur. Today, he is going to states to campaign for his party, making huge promises and announcements there. But doesn't he have time to visit Maharashtra during a crisis? They (BJP) are promising darshans of Ram Lalla (in Ayodhya). When is he going to give darshan?" Thackeray concluded.