Over 1,500 farmers died by suicide in 7 months in Maharashtra, says Congress

Slamming the Eknath Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government, the opposition Congress on Thursday said that 1,555 farmers have died by suicide during seven months from January 1- June 31 in Maharashtra even as several districts stare at drought-like situation because of deficient rainfall.

“The triple-engine government has failed to protect the lives of farmers,” Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar said and wanted to know when the government would declare drought.

Reeling facts and figures from the five regions - Konkan, Vidarbha, Marathwada, North Maharashtra, Western Maharashtra, Wadettiwar pointed out that the drought-like situation is triggering the suicide by farmers.