Over 40 countries going to polls in 2024 but India’s election will decide its future: Amit Shah

Mumbai: Around 40 countries are going to polls in 2024, but India’s elections are different as it would decide the future of the country for the next 25 years and beyond that, Union Home Minister and BJP stalwart Amit Shah said on Wednesday.

“In days to come, India would head for the festival of democracy…around 40 countries are going to polls this year...in other countries, the elections would be for four years or five years or six years, as per their respective Constitution, but for India it is going to be the election that would decide the future of country for 25 years,” Shah said as he hailed the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“India transformed in every sector in the last 10 years of Modi’s leadership,” Shah said addressing India Global Forum’s Annual Investment Summit – NXT10 at Jio World Convention Centre at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

“On 15 August, 2047 when India celebrates 100 years of Independence, we will be a developed country, a self-reliant country and among the top three economies of the world,” Shah said amid thunderous applause.

“We have the performance of 10 years and the roadmap of the next 25 years,” said Shah as he wrapped up the two-day Maharashtra visit, during which he held discussions with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers - Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.