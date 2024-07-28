Over a century-old Maharashtra's Sion bridge to be demolished

Mumbai: The iconic British-era Sion Bridge - one of the prominent landmarks of Mumbai - is set to be demolished. The bridge is over 112 years old.
The Sion Road Over Bridge (ROB) is to be closed for vehicular traffic from 1 August, 2024, to facilitate dismantling and reconstruction work of a new modern bridge that would come up there.
The Central Railway in coordination with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will construct a new ROB in place of the existing one near Sion railway station.
The Mumbai Police has planned elaborate traffic arrangements for the demolition and subsequent period of reconstruction.
The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT), in their structural audit report had recommended dismantling of the existing ROB and re-construction of a new ROB with steel Girders and RCC slab.
Besides the existing Sion ROB is also infringing on the proposed alignment of 5th and 6th line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kurla.
During the reconstruction work public can use alternate public Foot Over Bridges (FOB) located on either side of the existing Sion ROB (Dharavi Dhobighat FOB) at about 500 meters towards Sion hospital side and Public FOB at about 350 mtrs Kurla end of Sion station.
Constructed in 1912, the Sion Road Bridge has served as a crucial link connecting Dharavi, Bandra, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg and the Eastern Express Highway.
Published 28 July 2024, 03:16 IST