Over a century-old Maharashtra's Sion bridge to be demolished

Mumbai: The iconic British-era Sion Bridge - one of the prominent landmarks of Mumbai - is set to be demolished. The bridge is over 112 years old.

The Sion Road Over Bridge (ROB) is to be closed for vehicular traffic from 1 August, 2024, to facilitate dismantling and reconstruction work of a new modern bridge that would come up there.

The Central Railway in coordination with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will construct a new ROB in place of the existing one near Sion railway station.

The Mumbai Police has planned elaborate traffic arrangements for the demolition and subsequent period of reconstruction.