Palghar triple murder: Cops arrest prime accused's wife from UP

Palghar: The police have arrested a 31-year-old woman in connection with the murder of a senior citizen couple and their daughter in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday.

Syaba Begum Ansari, the wife of the prime accused Arif Ansari, was apprehended from Uttar Pradesh on September 15 for the murders that occurred in Nehroli in Wada tehsil last month, inspector Duttaray Kindre of Wada police said.

Bodies of Mukund Bechardas Rathod (75), his wife Kanchan (72) and their daughter Sangeeta (52) were found inside their house at Nehroili in Wada tehsil on August 30.