Pawar vs Pawar: Battle for family bastion Baramati to be interesting

Mumbai: For well over five decades, the Pawar family has represented Baramati in the Pune district. However, 2024 may change the dynamics in this bustling town known for its agriculture, cooperatives, industries and the social sector.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (83) finds himself on one side with daughter and the party's Working President Supriya Sule (54). On the other side of the family patriarch is nephew and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (64).

Ajit has also anointed himself the NCP president after switching sides from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A) to the Maha Yuti (NDA).

Ever since the rebellion within the NCP in July 2024, Ajit Pawar has hit out at his mentor and uncle over the latter’s age, suggesting that he hang up his boots. However, Sule has hit back saying that her cousin is a senior citizen himself.

On Sunday, Ajit Pawar once again hit at the NCP founder-President saying, “I do not know when some people are going to stop. There might be a sentimental appeal that this would be the last election…do not know which will be the last election. You listened to a senior (Sharad Pawar) for so many years. Now listen to me and vote for the Lok Sabha candidate I am going to field.”

This fuelled reports that Ajit Pawar would field his wife Sunetra Pawar from Baramati for the Parliamentary polls.