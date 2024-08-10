People should beware of 'stepbrothers' spreading rumours about 'Ladki Bahin': Eknath Shinde targets Oppn

"Citizens, especially women in the state, should be cautious of the 'savatra bhau' (stepbrothers) who spread all kinds of rumours about the Ladki Bahin scheme. So far, I had only one sister. Now, I have got lakhs of sisters across the state," CM Shinde said at Yeoor here during an event held on the occasion of occasion of International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples or World Tribal Day.