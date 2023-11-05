Peruvian Navy sail ship in Mumbai

Mumbai: Peruvian Navy's sail training tall ship, the Buque Armada Peruana Unión, made a goodwill visit to Mumbai from October 31 to November 5.
India and Peru are celebrating their 60th year of diplomatic relations, and their relationship has matured over the years. Despite being situated on different continents, the two countries share maritime interests and aim to further extend their bilateral cooperation.
Upon arriving in Mumbai, the ship saluted the flag of the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, by firing 15 ceremonial gun salvoes. The ship received a traditional welcome with an Indian Navy band in attendance.
Coinciding with this visit, Javier Manuel Paulinich Velarde, the Ambassador of Peru to India, was also in Mumbai. The Ambassador had an interaction with Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, WNC, onboard the BAP Unión.
The Commanding Officer of the BAP Unión laid a wreath at Gaurav Stambh and met with Rear Admiral Kunal Singh Rajkumar, Chief Staff Officer (Operations) at Headquarters WNC. During their interaction, they discussed mutual interests, training, and the feasibility of enhancing maritime cooperation between the two navies.
During the ship's stay in the harbour, personnel from both navies will engage in professional interactions to share best practices. Additionally, both navies will participate in a beach clean-up drive at Girgaon Chowpatty as a novel way to give back to the community.
Traditionally, gun salutes are a mark of respect paid to the senior naval officer by a warship when entering a naval harbour for the first time. This tradition continues to date, and most modern warships are equipped with ceremonial guns for this purpose.