PETA seeks action against NCP(SP)'s Rohit Pawar over dangling a crab at press conference

Mumbai: Animals rights body People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has shot off letters to Election Commission authorities over NCP (SP) leader and MLA Rohit Pawar dangling a tied, struggling crab to make a point at a press conference recently.
PETA also wrote to NCP(SP) supremo Sharad Pawar besides Minal Kalaskar, who is the District Election Officer in Pune.
Rohit Pawar, the MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed is the nephew of Baramati MP Supriya Sule and grand-nephew of Sharad Pawar.
In the letter, PETA-India Advocacy Associate Shaurya Agrawal said: “It’s evident from the video that Shri Pawar’s use of the crab was preplanned. For a media stunt, unnecessary pain and suffering were caused to the animal. Research shows that crabs are intelligent individuals who can experience pain and suffer. They explore their surroundings, have good memories, and communicate with each other.”
The letter points out that this abuse of an animal violates The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960; the Maharashtra Model Code of Conduct; an order issued by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, dated 24 March 2014, prohibiting the use of animals for election campaigning; the Election Commission of India (ECI) Manual on Model Code of Conduct; and a letter issued by ECI on 19 September 2012.
PETA India has also written to Rohit Pawar to request that he hand over the crab to the group for veterinary care and rehabilitation back into nature.
(Published 05 April 2024, 16:21 IST)