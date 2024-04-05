PETA seeks action against NCP(SP)'s Rohit Pawar over dangling a crab at press conference

Mumbai: Animals rights body People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has shot off letters to Election Commission authorities over NCP (SP) leader and MLA Rohit Pawar dangling a tied, struggling crab to make a point at a press conference recently.

PETA also wrote to NCP(SP) supremo Sharad Pawar besides Minal Kalaskar, who is the District Election Officer in Pune.

Rohit Pawar, the MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed is the nephew of Baramati MP Supriya Sule and grand-nephew of Sharad Pawar.