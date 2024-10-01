PETA wants Maharashtra govt to rename Mumbai's 'Mutton Street' to 'Ahimsa Marg' as tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

In the letter, PETA India notes that the street name has a colonial past and is associated with the meat trade, which contradict Gandhi ji’s values of non-violence and vegetarian eating.

“Renaming Mutton Street to ‘Ahimsa Marg’ would be a wonderful tribute to Gandhi ji’s memory that would remind the public to respect all animals in the heart of Mumbai,” said Dr Ahuja.

“PETA India encourages everyone to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy daily by choosing healthy and delicious plant foods,” added Dr Ahuja.

In the letter, PETA India points out that the renaming might also discourage the presence of stolen goods in the area - as it is rumoured.