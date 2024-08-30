PM Modi lauds Maharashtra govt's women-led development path as he sounds poll bugle in state

"Maharashtra is laying the path of women empowerment for the nation,” said Modi.

Referring to women doing an excellent job in many high positions in Maharashtra, the Prime Minister mentioned about Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla and Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Shomita Biswas - the first women top head the respective All India Services (AIS) in Maharashtra. “Besides, Suvarna Kewale is handling the responsibility as the head of the state’s Law Department, Jaya Bhagat as Principal Accountant General of the state, Prachi Swaroop leading the Customs Department in Mumbai and Ashwini Bhide as the MD of Mumbai Metro,” said Modi.

Referring to women in Maharashtra in the field of higher education, the Prime Minister mentioned Lieutenant General Dr Madhuri Kanitkar, the Vice Chancellor of Maharashtra Health University, and Dr Apoorva Palkar, the first Vice Chancellor of Maharashtra's Skills University. “Successes of these women are proof that women power of the 21st century is ready to give a new direction to society,” Modi remarked adding that this woman power is the biggest foundation of Viksit Bharat.

The Prime Minister highlighted the 10th anniversary of Jan Dhan Yojna a few days ago and said that it has become a huge medium for women empowerment. He informed that more than 29 crore bank accounts have been set up for women so far opening up new opportunities for savings and investments.

Modi further added that the largest microfinance scheme, Mudra Yojna, was launched on the philosophy of Jan Dhan accounts and has disbursed a credit of Rs 27 trillion so far. “70 percent of the beneficiaries of this scheme are women”, Modi informed.

He further explained that Jan Dhan accounts are also used in connecting self-help groups with the banking system and have benefited 10 crore rural women. “Jan Dhan Program has laid strong foundations of financial empowerment of women”, PM Modi remarked.